Nintendo has today uploaded its Summer 2023 magazine - showcasing some already available titles on the system as well as the upcoming releases for the remainder of 2023.

The good news is the 54-page magazine has also been made available in English, so you can not only look at all the colourful pages but also read all the juicy details about each game!

Some of the games featured include Pikmin 4, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Splatoon 3 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder - due out later this year. Some accessories, toys, cool artwork are also highlighted, and there's a celebration of the Famicom's 40th anniversary.