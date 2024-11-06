Nintendo's latest financials are in and there are all sorts of insights about the business. In terms of the Switch Online service, it's mostly positive news.

According to Nintendo's update, there are now "over" 34 million Switch Online subscribers as of 30th September 2024. In a more detailed breakdown, Nintendo mentions how overall "membership has grown since the service started in 2018", with increasing subscriber counts driven by games supporting online play.

In saying this, there has been a "year-over-year decrease in memberships" due to "fewer new releases in the past year". Fortunately for Nintendo, this may have been balanced out with the number of 'Expansion Pack' subscribers apparently "steadily increasing" since the launch of this "higher-tier" in 2021.

Nintendo has previously mentioned how it would continue to add value to the Switch Online service with new content ranging from additional retro game libraries to DLC for new titles. The Expansion Pack service also includes additional game libraries for systems like the N64 and Game Boy Advance.

Last week, Nintendo launched its new Nintendo Music app, which is also exclusive to 'active' Switch Online members. And it's now officially confirmed the Switch Online service will be available on the Switch successor.