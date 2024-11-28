Diesel Legacy
The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - New Releases

2weistein in Asban (Red Octopus, 1st Dec, $18.00) - This is the German version of "2weistein in Asban". All was peace and quiet in Asban and the whole land of Trillion – until that day on which the gates remained closed, as if by ghostly hand, and other strange things happened. The mean magician Godron has stolen the book „Mathematica“ from the creator of Trillion, and has cast an evil spell over the city: a ban on mathematics.

911: Prey (17Studio, $9.99) - In this part of the horror game, you will once again feel like a kidnapped teenager. Ah, we've all been there, amirite! Maniac - cannibal brought you back to his creepy house. Hide and search for items that can help you find a way out of the scary place and survive the nightmare. Solve puzzles to get to inaccessible places. And do not forget about attentiveness - you need to carefully cover up your tracks so that the maniac does not suspect anything. Attentiveness must not be forgotten. If you only remember one thing, attentiveness is top of the list.

Antonblast (Summitsphere, 3rd Dec) - ANTONBLAST is a fast-paced explosive action platformer that's all about destruction. Play as the enraged Dynamite Anton (or his cranked-out coworker Annie) and use your Mighty F’n Hammer to demolish bizarre worlds, tussle with screen-filling bosses, and steal your Spirits back from Satan!

Bamboo Retro Run (Zakym, 28th Nov) - Bamboo Retro Run is a captivating 2D pixel art game set in a bamboo forest. The player must run endlessly and face the approaching monsters, which they must eliminate by either jumping on them or slashing them. The game’s difficulty and speed increase as you progress, adding to the challenge. Embracing a retro style, player uses a vintage console interface where visible buttons mimic the gameplay controls. How far can you go? What's the highest score you can achieve? How long can you stay awake?

Beyond Memories – Tale of the Lost Souls (EpiXR, 28th Nov, $11.99) - In this enchanting narrative flight simulation, you step into the ethereal shoes of a charming Grim Reaper. The game invites you to soar through stunning, colorful landscapes filled with whimsical beauty and intricate details. As you navigate the skies, your mission is to shoot cages, freeing trapped souls that reveal heartwarming stories of their past lives. Each soul adds a piece to the puzzle, gradually unfolding 11 short stories that paint a rich, emotional tapestry.

Broken Reality (29th Nov, 14.99) - A humorous adventure set in a 3D parody of the internet. Diverse puzzles, beautiful worlds, friends, experiences, upgrades and more, await those who 'log on'! Welcome to Broken Reality! It is the future, and supercorp NATEM is now responsible for offering most digital services. Your computer and the internet are all within NATEM's control. Leave all your worries behind.

Cats Hidden in Bali (Travellin Cats, 28th Nov, $1.99) - Find and discover 100 cute cats hidden across Bali in this hand-drawn hidden object game. Can you find them all? Cats Hidden in Bali is a cute hidden object game set in Bali, Indonesia. 100 cats are waiting for you to be discovered within a hand-drawn background. Relax, thanks to the chill soundtrack. Found a cat? Press on it!

Crown Wars: The Black Prince (Nacon, $49.99) - THE WAR OF CROWNS RAGES ON Knights and brigands run rampant throughout the land, sowing destruction. But an even greater evil is lurking and plotting in the shadows. At the helm of your domain, lead the fight against the forces of evil in this turn-based tactics and strategy game.

Crystal Breaker (Terarin Games, 28th Nov) - Shoot the enemy at close range! Crystal Breaker is a vertically scrolling shmup that focuses on close range attack. Story In the year 248 of the Space Era, an abnormality occurred in the defense system that supported human life. Unmanned weapons began destroying orbital industrial plants. The space government, which relied on computers, was powerless to do anything about the situation. Suddenly, an unknown fighter jet appeared, fighting against the unmanned weapons. The words CRYSTAL BREAKER were written on the side of the cockpit.

Cursed Feed (Playstige Interactive, 29th Nov) - In first-person horror game "Cursed Feed," players embark on a chilling journey with the Thornvale family as they confront a malevolent force unleashed by their own patriarch's archaeological discoveries. Richard Thornvale, a renowned archaeologist, returns from a harrowing expedition in the Middle East with cryptic artifacts in tow, he unwittingly invites an ancient curse into their tranquil home. Soon, inexplicable phenomena plague the household.

Death Elevator (QUByte Interactive, $8.99) - Enter the relentless world of Death Elevator, a sleek, low-poly FPS where every decision matters and every encounter could be your last. With a one-hit death mechanic and dynamic slow-motion, each battle demands precision and quick reflexes. Ascend through randomized floors, battling waves of enemies with ever-changing weapons, as you unravel the mystery behind the elevator.

Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age (Maximum Entertainment, 3rd Dec) - Thirty-five years ago, the city of New Libertis was born from an explosive boom of technological marvels. In this new age, industrialist Hieronymus Frazer seeks to secure his legacy and usher in a grand ascension for humanity’s elite. To that end, anything and everything may be sacrificed for his greater vision. The fate of the city is in your hands! Diesel Legacy is a hand-drawn 2v2 fighting game – four players on two teams. Each beautiful stage features three lanes to freely move between, and even when a player is defeated their fight isn’t over! Work together to extend combos, parry attacks from beyond the grave, channel your essence to assist your teammate, and secure the double knockout!

Drag Racing Professionals: Dirt Mechanic Simulator (404 Games, $1.99) - Immerse yourself in the world of adrenaline, speed, and drag racing mechanics on the quarter-mile with "Drag Racing Professionals: Dirt Mechanic Simulator.

Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 – The Dead King’s Secret (Christoph Minnameier, $14.99) - Puzzle and fight your way through the ancient caverns of Dreadrock Mountain. As a member of the Order of the Flame, embark on a holy quest to find the Crown of Wisdom. Uncover the truth behind the Dead King's powers and choose your destiny. Will you remain true to the flame, or will you forge your own path? - Read our review.

EGGCONSOLE THE SCHEME PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 28th Nov) - This game is an action RPG released in 1988. Players take on the role of Mars as they embark on a journey to defeat the Hellstones cult. The game is presented in a side-view perspective, and players will battle enemies by using jumps and force blasts emitted from Mars' arms. Various items are scattered across the map, and collecting these can power up Mars in many ways, such as enabling rapid fire for the force, increasing jump height, halving damage, or making the force pulse in a wave-like pattern. While the game offers fun and fluid gameplay, one of its highlights is the soundtrack. The BGM was composed by Yuzo Koshiro, which is really all you need to know. Boom, on the wishlist with ya.

Fantasy Sword (HUNTERS, $2.25) - Fantasy Sword is a 2D action RPG. Defeat monsters, raise your level and strengthen your status. In dungeons with various gimmicks, you can obtain new techniques and magic. Visit various towns, defeat monsters, and restore peace to the world.

Food Courier: Bike Adventure (DEMENCI, 28th Nov) - Food Courier: Bike Adventure is an exciting 3D bike simulation game that puts you in the fast-paced world of food delivery. As a courier, your mission is to navigate the bustling city streets, delivering food to hungry customers in record time. But it’s not just about speed—you’ll need precision and skill to dodge traffic, avoid obstacles, and reach your destination before the clock runs out.

Furious Bikers (Ratalaika Games, 29th Nov) - Blast through 30 high-intensity action-packed race tracks as you compete to be the fastest in every contest. Catch bursts of speed while avoiding slippery banana peels. Grab bottles of nitro to build up your vehicle speed. Collect coins to trade in for stylish new custom skins from the in-game store. Dodge punches and kicks and outrun opponents on different tracks around the world. The big Furious Biker trophy awaits you.

Glitch Blaster’s Waifu (Gamuzumi, 29th Nov, $4.99) - Welcome to 'Glitch Blaster's Waifu,' the ultimate retro-style shoot 'em up adventure! As an intrepid hacker, you find yourself pitted against a malevolent AI that has kidnapped innocent girls. Armed with your hacking skills, it's up to you to navigate through five action-packed levels and a thrilling survival mode, all presented in charming pixel art.

Glitch Hero (Artax Games, 28th Nov) - Ada is a young yet bright girl who, after visiting her father’s laboratory, decides to dive without his permission into Codeland, a virtual world being developed by him, just for fun but. . . A fatal error, Codeland filled with bugs, an unfriendly bunny as a guide, her father and his colleagues are trapped and unresponsive, there are enemies and errors all around! Only someone worthy to wield the hammer. exe can debug it all!

Grand Rush: Highway Car Traffic Racing Simulator (404, 29th Nov) - Strap yourself in and get ready for an adrenaline-pumping ride in Grand Rush: Highway Car Traffic Racing Simulator! This immersive racing game throws you right into the heart of bustling city traffic, where you'll need to navigate your way to victory.

Heaven Impact (NOSTRA, 13th Nov) - Heaven is not as safe a place as we have always been told. Angels aren't as kind as we expected. But there is a way to escape and go home. It's going to be a hard way! Not everyone will be able to do it, but you can do it! Don't look back and get to work as fast as you can. Remember that behind you is an Angel who needs your soul. Time's up.

Leo’s Fortune (QubicGames, 29th Nov, $6.99) - Once upon a fortune, there was me, Leo, a brilliant engineer with a coat of turquoise fur and an accent as thick as borscht. My gadgets were legendary whirring wonders that made me rich, amassing a mountain of gold. One day, my riches vanished, leaving me heartbroken and flatbroken. Now, ten years later, I am back on a whirlwind adventure to reclaim my lost fortune and find the thief. Join me in this epic journey filled with twists, turns, and heartwarming moments as I follow the trail of gold and uncover the truth behind my

MiceGard (Valkyrie Initiative, $9.99) - Explore the world inspired by Norse mythology, meet with gods and warlocks and seize the glory of the fiercest mouse-warrior in this action-packed saga!

Mission in Snowdriftland (tons of bits, 29th Nov) - Help Chubby, the fearless little snowman, with saving important artifacts from video game history! Mission in Snowdriftland is a pixel art homage to classic 2D platformers like Super Mario. About the game Mission in Snowdriftland is unique in its concept: Play it like a traditional Advent calendar, one level a day until the 24th. Or play it like a classic platformer - any time you want.

Monster Truck Arena: Battle Royale (DEMENCI, 28th Nov) - In Monster Truck Arena: Battle Royale, get ready to unleash mayhem in a no-frills destruction derby! This 3D game puts you behind the wheel of a monster truck, where your mission is simple—enter the arena and destroy every opponent that comes your way. It's all about raw skill and strategy as you smash, crash, and demolish rival trucks to claim victory.

Om Nom: Run 2 (QubicGames, 29th Nov) - Om Nom: Run 2 is the exciting sequel to the popular arcade action game, where your main goals are simple: run, avoid obstacles, and race to the finish line!

Pet Clinic Simulator (SimulaMaker, 28th Nov) - Welcome to Pet Clinic Simulator, where your love for animals meets your management skills! Build and run your very own veterinary clinic in this charming, customizable arcade idle game.

Pool Fever (Baltoro Minis, 29th Nov) - Pool Fever brings the classic game right to your Nintendo Switch™, perfect for beginners and pool sharks alike! Pool Fever offers a fun, accessible, and realistic billiards experience. With stunning 3D graphics and intuitive gameplay, you’ll feel like you’re playing in your favorite bar or pool hall.

Pretty Girls Pop Match (eastasiasoft, $4.79) - When the Demon Lord takes your fellow adventurers captive, it’s up to you to rescue them, recruit them to your team and utilize their unique abilities to turn the tide against the forces of evil! Pretty Girls Pop Match is a match-3 game that gives you the power to raise legendary adventurers to overcome puzzle challenges created just for you!

Rage Swarm (QubicGames, 29th Nov) - Armed with powerful weapons, blast through waves of fierce enemies to reach the ultimate boss. Collect upgrades along the way to power up and make every shot count! Unleash a diverse arsenal – from classic firearms to devastating rocket launchers – each with unique abilities for unstoppable action. Gear up with special outfits, each boosting your strength and making every battle more dynamic.

Riviera: The Promised Land (Sting, $29.74) - You can enjoy the remastered version of "Riviera: The Promised Land", the first work in the Dept. Heaven Episodes series, on Nintendo Switch™!

Sailing the winds (Patyuk Sergey, $10.00) - An exciting adventure game that combines elements of searching, fishing, and mystery-solving. You play as an adventurer who must help his friend look for his missing father. The game takes place on an archipelago once claimed by the pirates, and every island has its own story and its own mystery. Travel the archipelago, exploring the islands, caves, and shipwrecks. Every object has a unique story and might lead to precious artifacts or solutions to various mysteries. Fishing is one of the key gameplay elements. Apart from classic fishing, players may seek underwater treasure and ancient relics. Every fish has its own habitat. As Confucius said.

Shark Simulator : Ocean Predator Survival (Yellow ink, 29th Nov) - Become the Ultimate Ocean Predator! Take control of a powerful shark and dominate the ocean. As you evolve and grow, new challenges and enemies await you in an ever-changing underwater world.

Sinvers on Wheels (4WayStudio, 1st Dec) - The craziest race is about to start! Get in your kart and race through a bunch of levels full of obstacles and other crazy surprises. In this amazing racing game, each new game generates a different track. Can you conquer the world podium?

Sled Riders (NOSTRA GAMES, $4.99) - Jump into the most fun sled race game! Get ready for snowy tracks, each one special and full of surprises. Race through Snowflake City or over Frost Mountain - every race is an adventure! Make your Racer look cool with fun outfits and hats.

Snow Bros. Wonderland (Clear River Games, $23.99) - The legendary Snow Bros. series began over 30 years ago. Snow Bros. Wonderland is the newest chapter—and boy, has a lot changed in the last couple of decades! For starters, the graphics aren’t two-dimensional anymore; the new game offers a gorgeous 3D isometric style. Armed with an endless supply of ice pellets, gamers can turn monsters into snowballs, which can be kicked to destroy whole hordes of foes! Attacks can be chained to take down multiple enemies at once, and your snowball skills will be put to the ultimate test against some truly massive bosses. Are you (snow)man enough to defend Snow Land from evil King Atchich?

Steam Prison -Beyond the Steam- (HuneX, $44.62) - This story takes place two years after the "Grand Ending" from the original Steam Prison. While riding the "buggy" invented by the engineer (and information broker) Ulrik, our party arrives in the new land of Cainabel, where they meet a pair of kings. The story unfolds from there. This release also includes an additional story titled A New Theory. In A New Theory, our heroine must confront the injustice of her world. She makes contact with the HOUNDS in order to clear her name, and decides to forge a new path for herself…

STEAMBOAT RESCUE (MBA INTERNATIONAL, $5.99) - “Steamboat Rescue” is an action game where players take on the role of a steamboat captain, rescuing drowning animals while competing for high scores. You can control the steamboat by turning the Joy-Con™ like a steering wheel, or by rotating the stick—choose the control method that suits you best. Hitting floating logs or rocks in the river counts as a mistake.

Tank vs Tank (Baltoro Minis, 29th Nov) - Enter the battlefield in "Tank vs Tank", an explosive clash of steel titans. This isn't just a game; it's war. Life and death hang in the balance, demanding your full attention. Every decision, from the drive to the deadly aim, could mean the difference between victory and defeat. Outwit, outshout, and outlast your opponents to ensure it's them, not you, who bite the dust.

The Epyx Games – Sports Collection (Pixel Games UK, $11.99) - In the 1980s, the gold-medal-winning name for sports games on the C64 was Epyx. Now you can relive over 50 different athletic and sporting events across eight of Epyx's retro classics in this remastered collection, including the best-seller California Games. Take home the gold in everything from skiing to skateboarding, from wrestling to roller skating, from BMX to bobsled, and many more. Epyx games were known for their amazing animation and stunningly accurate and immersive gameplay, with some even developed in coordination with former Olympic athletes for a truely authentic experience. Play with up to 8 players, with many events supporting two-player simultaneous play.

TOKYO PSYCHODEMIC (Gravity, 28th Nov) - Use forensic science to investigate "unsolvable cases" A new viral outbreak has forced Tokyo to go into an extended lockdown. Finally coming out of the bleak, three year epidemic it seems life has finally returned to normal. . . until a string of paranormal incidents begin to occur. It's up to you and your colleagues to solve these cases once and for all!

W.A.N.D. Project (Untold Tales, 28th Nov) - Concoct game-shattering, spells as a magic-wielding Japanese sorceress. Dodge and decimate waves of alien monstrosities as you defend a futuristic Tokyo. BE A SPELLCRAFTING ALCHEMIST Prefer firing off quick, constant streams of sonic barrage arrows? Or would you rather create a slower, more powerful fireball that spreads into lightning strikes?

Water Blast Shooter – Wet Gun (VRCFORGE STUDIOS, 28th Nov, $7.99) - Get ready to make a splash with Water Blast Shooter - Wet Gun! Dive into an exhilarating water gun showdown across multiple unique environments, from bustling poolside arenas to hidden water parks. Equipped with powerful water blasters, you’ll face off against rivals in a refreshing FPS adventure where quick reflexes and strategy are key.

ZXC (CFK, 28th Nov, $4.99) - One boring day in class, the mindless scribbles on one page of a notebook become the beginnings of an epic journey! Our protagonist, drawn alone into one small page, decides to escape the notebook. However, the obstacles scribbled along his path make escape look like no easy task... Join our protagonist's adventure through this scribbled chaos! Looks kinda interesting.

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download - a smelting pot of questionable grammar, waifus, and 'that price might be a typo, surely!' Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!