The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region.

Switch eShop - New Releases

2weistein in Asban (Red Octopus, 1st Dec, $18.00) - This is the German version of "2weistein in Asban". All was peace and quiet in Asban and the whole land of Trillion – until that day on which the gates remained closed, as if by ghostly hand, and other strange things happened. The mean magician Godron has stolen the book „Mathematica“ from the creator of Trillion, and has cast an evil spell over the city: a ban on mathematics.

911: Prey (17Studio, $9.99) - In this part of the horror game, you will once again feel like a kidnapped teenager. Ah, we've all been there, amirite! Maniac - cannibal brought you back to his creepy house. Hide and search for items that can help you find a way out of the scary place and survive the nightmare. Solve puzzles to get to inaccessible places. And do not forget about attentiveness - you need to carefully cover up your tracks so that the maniac does not suspect anything. Attentiveness must not be forgotten. If you only remember one thing, attentiveness is top of the list.

Antonblast (Summitsphere, 3rd Dec) - ANTONBLAST is a fast-paced explosive action platformer that's all about destruction. Play as the enraged Dynamite Anton (or his cranked-out coworker Annie) and use your Mighty F’n Hammer to demolish bizarre worlds, tussle with screen-filling bosses, and steal your Spirits back from Satan!

Bamboo Retro Run (Zakym, 28th Nov) - Bamboo Retro Run is a captivating 2D pixel art game set in a bamboo forest. The player must run endlessly and face the approaching monsters, which they must eliminate by either jumping on them or slashing them. The game’s difficulty and speed increase as you progress, adding to the challenge. Embracing a retro style, player uses a vintage console interface where visible buttons mimic the gameplay controls. How far can you go? What's the highest score you can achieve? How long can you stay awake?

Beyond Memories – Tale of the Lost Souls (EpiXR, 28th Nov, $11.99) - In this enchanting narrative flight simulation, you step into the ethereal shoes of a charming Grim Reaper. The game invites you to soar through stunning, colorful landscapes filled with whimsical beauty and intricate details. As you navigate the skies, your mission is to shoot cages, freeing trapped souls that reveal heartwarming stories of their past lives. Each soul adds a piece to the puzzle, gradually unfolding 11 short stories that paint a rich, emotional tapestry.

Broken Reality (29th Nov, 14.99) - A humorous adventure set in a 3D parody of the internet. Diverse puzzles, beautiful worlds, friends, experiences, upgrades and more, await those who 'log on'! Welcome to Broken Reality! It is the future, and supercorp NATEM is now responsible for offering most digital services. Your computer and the internet are all within NATEM's control. Leave all your worries behind.

Cats Hidden in Bali (Travellin Cats, 28th Nov, $1.99) - Find and discover 100 cute cats hidden across Bali in this hand-drawn hidden object game. Can you find them all? Cats Hidden in Bali is a cute hidden object game set in Bali, Indonesia. 100 cats are waiting for you to be discovered within a hand-drawn background. Relax, thanks to the chill soundtrack. Found a cat? Press on it!

Crown Wars: The Black Prince (Nacon, $49.99) - THE WAR OF CROWNS RAGES ON Knights and brigands run rampant throughout the land, sowing destruction. But an even greater evil is lurking and plotting in the shadows. At the helm of your domain, lead the fight against the forces of evil in this turn-based tactics and strategy game.

Crystal Breaker (Terarin Games, 28th Nov) - Shoot the enemy at close range! Crystal Breaker is a vertically scrolling shmup that focuses on close range attack. Story In the year 248 of the Space Era, an abnormality occurred in the defense system that supported human life. Unmanned weapons began destroying orbital industrial plants. The space government, which relied on computers, was powerless to do anything about the situation. Suddenly, an unknown fighter jet appeared, fighting against the unmanned weapons. The words CRYSTAL BREAKER were written on the side of the cockpit.

Cursed Feed (Playstige Interactive, 29th Nov) - In first-person horror game "Cursed Feed," players embark on a chilling journey with the Thornvale family as they confront a malevolent force unleashed by their own patriarch's archaeological discoveries. Richard Thornvale, a renowned archaeologist, returns from a harrowing expedition in the Middle East with cryptic artifacts in tow, he unwittingly invites an ancient curse into their tranquil home. Soon, inexplicable phenomena plague the household.

Death Elevator (QUByte Interactive, $8.99) - Enter the relentless world of Death Elevator, a sleek, low-poly FPS where every decision matters and every encounter could be your last. With a one-hit death mechanic and dynamic slow-motion, each battle demands precision and quick reflexes. Ascend through randomized floors, battling waves of enemies with ever-changing weapons, as you unravel the mystery behind the elevator.

Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age (Maximum Entertainment, 3rd Dec) - Thirty-five years ago, the city of New Libertis was born from an explosive boom of technological marvels. In this new age, industrialist Hieronymus Frazer seeks to secure his legacy and usher in a grand ascension for humanity’s elite. To that end, anything and everything may be sacrificed for his greater vision. The fate of the city is in your hands! Diesel Legacy is a hand-drawn 2v2 fighting game – four players on two teams. Each beautiful stage features three lanes to freely move between, and even when a player is defeated their fight isn’t over! Work together to extend combos, parry attacks from beyond the grave, channel your essence to assist your teammate, and secure the double knockout!

Drag Racing Professionals: Dirt Mechanic Simulator (404 Games, $1.99) - Immerse yourself in the world of adrenaline, speed, and drag racing mechanics on the quarter-mile with "Drag Racing Professionals: Dirt Mechanic Simulator.

Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 – The Dead King's Secret (Christoph Minnameier, $14.99) - Puzzle and fight your way through the ancient caverns of Dreadrock Mountain. As a member of the Order of the Flame, embark on a holy quest to find the Crown of Wisdom. Uncover the truth behind the Dead King's powers and choose your destiny. Will you remain true to the flame, or will you forge your own path?