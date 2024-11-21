One of the most anticipated games of 2025 is Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and to gear up for the big launch next year, Nintendo has now added this new entry to the official Metroid page on its website.

It's apparently "coming soon" with Nintendo also mentioning how fans of Samus Aran will be able to embark on a new mission for the Switch in 2025. You can also get another look at the initial reveal trailer, and if you select the "learn more" section, it sends you through to the game's eShop webpage.





Hopefully the 8 year wait will be worth it! Nintendo added Metroid Prime 4 to the Official Metroid Website.Hopefully the 8 year wait will be worth it! pic.twitter.com/iB4Z7J8M1R November 20, 2024

While this might not necessarily seem like a big deal, for many Metroid Prime fans it's a reassuring update - which seems to suggest the game is definitely on track for its 2025 Nintendo Switch release. It follows the announcement at E3 in 2017 and Nintendo then revealing it would restart development under Retro Studios in 2019.

Apart from Metroid Prime 4, Nintendo has also locked in Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition and Pokémon Legends: Z-A for 2025.

In some related news this week, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has already received a nomination for "most anticipated" upcoming release at this year's Game Awards show. The winner of this category will be revealed next month on 12th December.