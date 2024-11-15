Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 785k

After being announced at last year's Future Game Show Summer Showcase, publisher Whitethorn Games and developer Polygon Treehouse have revealed that the cosy friendship adventure Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island will be washing up on Switch shores on 5th December.

This one sees you play as Alex, a backpacker who wakes up stranded on the beaches of the mysterious titular island. The island's inhabitants might look like they've stepped right out of an Urban Outfitters catalogue but, as Alex quickly discovers, they are in fact the Greek gods of myth and legend — albeit, ones who can't remember their identities.

It's up to you to befriend these trendy titans, help them regain their sense of self, and use your newfound friendship to solve the mystery of the island and get home.

The developer cites both A Short Hike and Ace Attorney as points of inspiration on this one — the cosy island vibes are certainly all present and correct, but the latter reference presumably implies some top-notch environment exploring and classy character interactions.

Here's a rundown of the game's features and a handful of screenshots:

Gods Among Us: Many Gods call Ambrosia Island home, from Ares to Athena, Hermes to Hades. Tracking them all down is made easier with the Ambrosidex, though some may be harder to meet than others.

Treasure in the Sandbox: Use the radar signal on the Ambrosidex to hunt for lost godly treasures hidden all over the island! Return them to their rightful owners to help rekindle their memories and learn more about the island’s fate.

Conversational Wizard: Explore the island, examine new objects and locations, and talk to others to unlock new conversation topics. Maybe some Gods know something that will help Alex on her adventure, but some sensitive topics may be off-limits until you have earned their friendship.

Even Gods Need a Friend: Experience a non-linear, emotional story about the importance of friendship, family, and community.

It all looks rather sweet and it will be nice to see what the Gods get up to on their holibobs (you know, when they're not helping Zagreus out of the underworld). Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island arrives on Switch next month.