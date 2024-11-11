Donkey Kong Country Returns HD's 16th January 2025 release date might still feel like a long way off, but the new year is rapidly approaching and Nintendo is getting the hype train a-moving with a first look at some pre-order bonuses.

My Nintendo Store UK has today provided a peek at some of the merch that will come bundled with DKCRHD (nobody's abbreviating it to that, right?) pre-orders and it looks really rather sweet.

First up, we have the standard bonuses that will come with all £49.99 / €59.99 pre-orders. Every copy includes a bonus pin set (styled after the 'K-O-N-G' collectables in each stage) and a microfibre cloth starring DK and Diddy Kong. Each letter in the pin set measures in at 1.6x1.6cm and is made with a metal epoxy cover.

Alternatively, for an extra £6 / €7, you can pick up the 'Adventure Bundle' which subs out the above bonuses for a DKC waist bag and a DK Barrel pen holder. We're particularly fond of the bag here — just look at that silhouette design!

UK

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Ireland

All of the above can now be pre-ordered from My Nintendo Store UK, with the bonuses sticking around "while stocks last". Better get in there quick if you want to bag a particular goody.