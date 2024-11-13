It feels like it has been a long old time since we heard about Misc. A Tiny Tale. We've been keeping an eye on this delightful-looking 3D platformer since it was initially slated for a 2022 Switch release, and now, thanks to an adorable new trailer (via IGN), it looks like 2025 will finally be the year we get our hands on it.

For those who missed the initial announcement (or if you haven't checked out the above trailer yet), Misc. is a classic 3D platformer that will see you playing as an adorable tiny robot, embarking on a collectathon journey through a giant garden world. It looks like developer Tinyware Games has been inspired by the genre's biggest hitters like Super Mario 64 and Banjo-Kazooie, but there's more than a little Chibi-Robo thrown in there too — just look at that cute little fella!

On top of the new trailer, Tinyware Games has also provided three new screenshots from the Switch version. It looks a little muddier than the crispness of the above trailer, but so long as the vibes are all there, we imagine this will still make for a sweet playthrough.

Key Features:

Classic Platformer Fun: Experience nostalgic platforming gameplay from a unique, tiny perspective, where everyday objects become monumental obstacles to overcome.

Collectables Around Every Corner: Search for a variety of items—trash, coins, golden cogs, and lost treasures—as you complete quests and help others, all while tidying up the world around you.

Colourful Characters: Meet a cast of quirky robots made from everyday objects and discover their heartfelt stories. Solve puzzles, unite secret lovers, and help others on their exciting quests.

Clean Up the World: Make a positive impact by recycling trash, scrubbing goop, and repairing broken machinery. Each action contributes to a cleaner, brighter world.

A Heartfelt Tale: Immerse yourself in a touching narrative that celebrates difference, and uncover the mystery behind the explosion that set Buddy and Bag Boy on their adventure.

We still don't have an official release date for this one just yet outside of 2025, but after all these years of pushback, we're alright with waiting a little longer.