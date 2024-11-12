LightSpeed Studios, the team behind PUBG Mobile and survival RPG Undawn, has launched a new game development studio in Japan helmed by none other than Capcom legend Hideaki Itsuno (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz).

Itsuno announced that he was stepping down from Capcom back in August, after over 30 years working at the company on the likes of Devil May Cry and Dragon's Dogma.

According to the LightSpeed website, the new Japan studio will be based in Tokyo and Osaka, mainly focusing on AAA game development — though, obviously, we have no idea what those games will be at this stage.

Here's an official bit of blurb:

The studio is designed to foster innovation by integrating multi-platform, cross-device technologies, creating an environment where creativity and technical excellence thrive. The team will focus on pushing the boundaries of new game creation, continuously exploring new opportunities in gameplay and storytelling.

Itsuno described his new role as "an exciting new chapter", stating that he is now looking to build a team to work on the studio's "original AAA action game titles":

Joining LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is an exciting new chapter for me. With LightSpeed’s strong development capability and global network, I look forward to creating original AAA action game titles together with the amazing team and building aesthetic and innovative experiences for the global player community. We welcome all talented and passionate game creators from the world over to join our vision

Alongside the aforementioned series, Itsuno also directed on franchises like Rival Schools and Power Stone, the latter of which will be popping up on Switch next year in Capcom Fighting Collection 2.