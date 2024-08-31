The Japanese video game director Hideaki Itsuno has announced he'll be leaving Capcom after "30 years and 5 months" and it's effective immediately.

In a brief message on social media, he thanked fans for their long-term support of the games and characters he's been responsible for over the years. It's not the end of his career though, with the news he will be starting development on "a new game in a new environment" in September.

"I hope to create fun, beautiful games that are as memorable as, or even more memorable than, the ones I have created so far. Please stay tuned for my next creation!"

During his time at Capcom, Itsuno worked on series like Devil May Cry, Dragon's Dogma and even titles like Rival Schools and Power Stone, which are both set to return in Capcom's newly announced Fighting Collection 2.