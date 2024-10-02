Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 779k

Nintendo has been releasing new teaser trailers for Mario & Luigi: Brothership and the latest one focuses on "making memories in Concordia".

In this trailer, you'll get to meet some of the Concordia locals Mario and Luigi will encounter on their adventure. There are also some familiar faces in there including Peach and Bowser!

Here's a bit more about this new game's story via the Nintendo website:

"The brothers return for a brand-new adventure on the high seas! Set sail with Mario and Luigi on Shipshape Island (part ship, part island) and journey through the vast world of Concordia. Launch out of Shipshape’s cannon to visit, explore, and quest your way through islands that range from tropical rainforests to bustling cities. Meet new friends along the way, like Connie and Snoutlet (definitely not a pig), and encounter familiar faces from the Mushroom Kingdom like Peach and Bowser, who may help—or hinder—you on your journey!"

This title will be released for Switch on 7th November 2024. Pre-orders have already gone live and certain goodies are also up for grabs in select regions.