Mario & Luigi: Brothership isn't out until November, but many pre-order deals have already gone live. Following a steelbook pre-order bonus for Europe earlier this month, GameStop Canada has now revealed its latest offer.

Residents of Canada who pre-order the game early from GameStop will get an "exclusive" slipcover, which includes double-sided artwork of the brothers in battle. Here's a look courtesy of Nintendeal:

This offer is available until the day before the game's launch, with this new entry in the Mario & Luigi series due out on 7th November 2024.

You'll also be able to use a Switch voucher to redeem this title digitally.