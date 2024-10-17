The most notable difference about Square Enix's upcoming release Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is the graphical overhaul. Since the release of the original Famicom title, the third entry is now obviously looking like a completely brand new game with the HD-2D update for modern platforms.

To highlight this, Square Enix's Dragon Quest account on social media has gone to the extent of uploading a side-by-side comparison video. It's easy to see just how impressive the game now looks, and although the new version appears to be much bigger, traversal of the map appears to take roughly the same amount of time. It seems Square Enix also has the same party of characters in both versions.

Of course, in the new HD-2D version of Dragon Quest III, there will also be some additional content like new story segments. Square Enix is also labelling this a "reimagining" of the original game, and additionally, there are some changes to the game's artwork. This latest video follows the release of a new overview trailer for the game which showcased seven whole minutes of gameplay.

If you are eager to know more about this title, be sure to check out our 'hands on' here on Nintendo Life. Here are some of our initial impressions: