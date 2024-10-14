Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 780k

We're just a month away from Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake's release on Switch. And ahead of that, Square Enix has released a number of new videos and trailers today.

First up, via Nintendo, we've got a nearly 6-minute overview trailer which touches on many of the game's key features, while tapping into the nostalgia for long-time Dragon Quest fans.

Two points of interest in the overview trailer are the Vocations, including one job that you'll be able to unlock "under certain conditions" (Fans of the original game will remember). There's also the Monster Arena, where you'll be able to send monsters you've befriended into battle. This last feature is brand new for the remake, but has been seen in other Dragon Quest titles.

PlayStation has also shared a seven-minute gameplay showcase (all PS5 footage, so it's at 60fps), which gives us a glimpse of the combat and the quest through the Underground Lake.

Giving more details on the gameplay, Square Enix (via PlayStation.Blog) talks of your quest to save the sleepy town of Norvik, which has been afflicted by a curse. You need to save the village by finding the Dreamstone, which is located in the Underground Lake

Square also touches on some of the new gameplay features, like the ability to speed up combat or have characters act on their own — auto battle, essentially. Make sure you check out the blog and watch the gameplay trailer below.

You won't have too long to wait to discover (or rediscover) the world of Dragon Quest III, as ArtDink and Square Enix's remake launches on 14th November 2024. For some, this will be the first time they've played a classic 2D Dragon Quest game, but for many others, this will be a magical return to the 1988 original.

Dragon Quest I & II are also getting an HD-2D Remake, packaged together. And series creator Yuji Horii has teased that there will be a "bit of a surprise" if you play the Remakes in chronological order — so, that's III, II, and I.

Are you looking forward to Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake? Let us know in the comments.