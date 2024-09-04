With the Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake release date (14th November) fast approaching, Square Enix is doing everything it can to keep our hype levels sky-high. And it's working.

Today, the publisher has revealed full character art for all nine vocations you can recruit into your party (plus the Hero class, obviously). There's a fully illustrated design and sprite model for each, so you can check out all the details before seeing how each class will look on screen.

Of course, the important addition this time around is the all-new 'Monster Wrangler' class, which will be making its DQIII debut. Those who played either Dragon Quest VI or Dragon Quest X might note the vocation's similarities to the Monster Master class, with the Wranglers allowing allies "to do battle with an array of monstrous abilities", according to the official Square Enix description.

Here's the full character art for each job class as shared on Twitter by @DQ_PR:

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - Vocation Character Art

Hero

A class reserved solely for the Protagonist. The Hero class is well-balanced with abilities ranging across physical attacks, magic and recovery spells.

Warrior

The Warrior class are your big hitters. Capable of wielding powerful weapons and strong armour sets, these guys can deal (and take) damage like the best of 'em.

Martial Artist

Speedy attackers with high strength and agility.

Mage

High intelligence and magic power make Mages capable of dangerous attack spells and soothing recovery ones too.

Priest

Your go-to healer for restoring health and removing status conditions.

Merchant

While pretty average in battle, the Merchant class is prime for exploration, netting your party extra gold after a battle and appraising items free of charge.

Gadabout

A wildcard class that's high on Luck but runs the risk of being uncooperative in battle.

Thief

The Thief class has a decent weapons arsenal and high agility, which makes up for its average attack stats. It is also capable of swiping items from enemies after a fight.

Monster Wrangler

A class that learns monster attacks before using them in battle. Alongside this combat prowess, Monster Wranglers can support allies with healing abilities.

Sage

A rare class that boasts high MP and HP, making it the strongest magic wielder out there.

We went hands-on with the Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake earlier this year and were very impressed with what we saw, calling it "a gorgeous return journey, with additional features bringing things up to the standard that we'd want from the series in 2024". You can find our full preview coverage below.