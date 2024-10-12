To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the second Ty the Tasmanian Tiger game, Krome Studios has shared an update about its upcoming physical Switch bundle.
Following the initial announcement back in April, the Aussie developer has now confirmed the Bush Rescue Bundle will be arriving later this month on 25th October 2025 alongside a new trailer which you can check out above.
As previously noted, this bundle will contain the 3D platformers TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD and TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD along with the 2D platformer TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns. It's also been confirmed all games are on a single cartridge with no download codes required.
You'll be able to select from a standard edition of the game or a deluxe edition which also includes a soundtrack and artbook.
"Can you believe it’s been nearly 20 years since TY the Tasmanian Tiger® 2: Bush Rescue™ first hit the scene in October 2004? Time sure flies when you're having fun, and thanks to your incredible support, we’ve been able to keep the adventure alive!
"To celebrate this milestone, we’re thrilled to share that on October 25th two exclusive Nintendo Switch™ bundles, will be in select stores. Both bundles feature all three Nintendo Switch TY games on a single cartridge — no download codes!!"