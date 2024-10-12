Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 780k

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the second Ty the Tasmanian Tiger game, Krome Studios has shared an update about its upcoming physical Switch bundle.

Following the initial announcement back in April, the Aussie developer has now confirmed the Bush Rescue Bundle will be arriving later this month on 25th October 2025 alongside a new trailer which you can check out above.



Celebrate 🔥20 YEARS OF TY2: BUSH RESCUE!🔥today with our upcoming Nintendo Switch™ exclusive boxed edition release! 🎂🎉

As previously noted, this bundle will contain the 3D platformers TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD and TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD along with the 2D platformer TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns. It's also been confirmed all games are on a single cartridge with no download codes required.

You'll be able to select from a standard edition of the game or a deluxe edition which also includes a soundtrack and artbook.