TY the Tasmanian Tiger has made a comeback in recent years, and now to add to this, Krome Studios and U&I Entertainment have announced a new physical game bundle for the Nintendo Switch. There's no release date or price just yet.

The TY the Tasmanian Tiger: Bush Rescue Bundle will come packaged with TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD, TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD and TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns. And don't worry, in this collection, all three games will be included on a single cartridge with no download required.

There will also be a Deluxe Edition of this physical release released, which not only includes all three games on one card but a 220-page artbook and a two-CD soundtrack (distributed digitally via BandCamp in North America) featuring music from all three titles.

The first two games were previously released in a Switch bundle, but the sequel in this pack was a download code.