Remember when we had to wait years for news of a localised Trails game? Those days are almost behind us, as The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II will be launching on Switch on 14th February 2025.

Wow, February is getting pretty packed already, isn't it? Plus, that's just eight months after the previous game in the series, Trails Through Daybreak, which means we'll soon only be one title behind Japan's release schedule.

As the 12th title in the wider Trails series and the second game in the Calvard arc, Trails Through Daybreak II continues the story of the spriggan Van and his friends. And while the previous game felt like a largely stand-alone story, it seems that many more returning faces from other Trails arcs will be present in Daybreak II. The release date trailer below shows us some of those faces.

After the events of the first Daybreak, Calvard has largely returned to normal, but a string of murders that involve crimson-coloured beasts disrupts this new-found order. Van is dragged into the investigation by an unexpected visitor, and he has to find out who is behind the murders and what their motive is.

This series has been on a bit of a roll recently, and we were big fans of Trails through Daybreak on Switch, even with some quirks. Let's hope the sequel lives up to our lofty expectations. And, don't forget, 2025 will be giving us yet another Trails game, as Trails in the Sky the 1st — a remake of the very first Trails game, originally on CP and PSP — is also coming to the hybrid console.

Will you be grabbing Daybreak II among a crowded month of February releases? Break the day in the comments below.