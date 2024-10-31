Following an update on the status of Chapter 5 recently, game developer Toby Fox has now shared some news about Chapter 3 and 4 of Deltarune.

In a brief message via social media, he's now officially confirmed that "Chapter 3 & 4 will 100%" arrive next year in 2025. This is also factoring in the localisation process as well as console porting.

There's no specific release date, but there you go folks - you'll just have to wait until next year for the next two chapters, and possibly even beyond for the rest of Deltarune...

Toby Fox: "I'm very eager to show you what we've made since 6 years ago. Chapter 3&4 will 100% come out in 2025. The specific time is still relying on localization and console porting. Please hear me clawing at the door trying to escape the shallow coffin I have been buried in."

This again follows an update on Chapter 5 in the same social media thread, with Fox mentioning how he's working on this particular chapter of the game "every day" and development on it is apparently "progressing steadily".