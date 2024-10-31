Deltarune

Following an update on the status of Chapter 5 recently, game developer Toby Fox has now shared some news about Chapter 3 and 4 of Deltarune.

In a brief message via social media, he's now officially confirmed that "Chapter 3 & 4 will 100%" arrive next year in 2025. This is also factoring in the localisation process as well as console porting.

There's no specific release date, but there you go folks - you'll just have to wait until next year for the next two chapters, and possibly even beyond for the rest of Deltarune...

Toby Fox: "I'm very eager to show you what we've made since 6 years ago. Chapter 3&4 will 100% come out in 2025. The specific time is still relying on localization and console porting. Please hear me clawing at the door trying to escape the shallow coffin I have been buried in."

This again follows an update on Chapter 5 in the same social media thread, with Fox mentioning how he's working on this particular chapter of the game "every day" and development on it is apparently "progressing steadily".

How do you feel about having to wait until next year for Chapter 3 and 4? Let us know in the comments.

