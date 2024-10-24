Digital Eclipse's excellent Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition launched on Switch last month and we loved it. This is already a pretty beefy package with all Armageddon game modes, the studio's usual museum content and access to a Game Boy Color version, but it's about to get even bigger.

Publisher Team17 today revealed that three more games will be blasting into the Switch remaster at some point in "early 2025". Both the NES' and Mega Drive/Genesis' Worms will arrive alongside the GBA's Worms Party in the upcoming content update, putting this Anniversary Edition closer to an 'Anniversary Collection' than we'd initially expected.





🐑 Worms - Super NES

🧨 Worms - Genesis/Mega Drive

🥳 World Party - Game Boy Advance



As if that wasn't enough, the announcement tweet (above) also revealed that the base game is now subject to a 20% eShop sale until 13th November, so you can pick up the title for £19.99 / $19.99 and get prepped for next year's update.

In our Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition review, we called the title "a perfect entry point for newcomers as well as a warm, nostalgic cuddle for veterans". You can find our full thoughts below: