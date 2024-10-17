We really wanted to love The Plucky Squire when it landed on Switch last month. Unfortunately, poor performance and a swathe of bugs meant that All Possible Futures' storybook adventure wasn't quite as plucky as we would have hoped.

The developer has released a handful of updates in the time since, trying to improve the game as it stands and today, we've landed another.

The latest patch brings things up to ver. 1.4.0 and it looks like bugs and technical glitches have been the target this time around. The full patch notes were shared by the game's official Twitter account and we have gathered them together for you to check out below.

The Plucky Squire Ver. 1.4.0 (17th Oct 2024)

Chapter 2

Fixed characters not combining properly in some platforming sections

Fixed the possibility of jumping into a portal incorrectly without a block

Chapter 4

Fixed getting stuck after scaling up a bridge

Fixed the text on a card being unreadable when approaching it

Fixed word getting stuck behind a frog

Chapter 5

Fixes some collision issues leading to dialogue box errors

Fixed issue of getting stuck between a specific object

Fixed textures not appearing properly when entering the city

Chapter 6

Fixed a crash that could occur after some time in a minigame

Fixed a crate moving to inaccessible locations if placed on a minecart

Fixed a word being able to be thrown in an inaccessible location

Fixed getting stuck after brute forcing through a scary obstacle

Fixed necessary items that could become lost

Fixed Zip not following Jot in some 2D sections

Fixed objectives not appearing properly in minigame after several attempts

Fixed words getting stuck in a specific page and transition areas

Chapter 7

Fixed a gem potentially disappearing after being taken to another page

Fixed NPCs running away at the beginning of a cutscene

Fixed breaking block using the sword instead of the intended solution

Chapter 9

Fixed boxes colliding with each other and getting stuck

General

Fixed text in Japanese overlapping with an image in the main menu

Fixed issue when leaving a page quickly after exiting the training room

Fixed all mini-games control inputs being erroneously displayed

Fixed lightbulbs colliding with objects and moving to unintended positions

