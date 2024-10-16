The Zelda series has expanded well beyond games over the years and there's now LEGO and even live-action movies on the way. Back in 2016, a manga series was also released based on The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess.
This same manga series has now received a complete box set courtesy of VIZ Media. This contains all 11 "legendary" volumes and comes with a double-sided, full colour collectible fold-out poster featuring Link Minda and his wolf form. There's also a new trailer to go with this.
As previously mentioned, this manga was created by Akira Himekawa (the combined name for the two artists behind the series) and is priced at $129.99 USD (or your regional equivalent), with a total of 2,040 pages included.
Here's the official description, in case you missed it in our original coverage:
The manga adaptation of the hit Twilight Princess video game, now available in a box set! Become part of the Legend—The Legend of Zelda!
Once upon a time, wizards tried to conquer the Sacred Realm of Hyrule. The Spirits of Light sealed the wizards’ power within the Shadow Crystal and banished them to the Twilight Realm beyond the Mirror of Twilight. Now, an evil menace is trying to find Midna, Princess of the Twilight Realm, and the fragments of the Shadow Crystal to gain the power to rule over both the Twilight Realm and the World of Light.
This box set contains all 11 volumes of the smash-hit manga series The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and a collectible, double-sided poster!