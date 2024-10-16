Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 781k

The Zelda series has expanded well beyond games over the years and there's now LEGO and even live-action movies on the way. Back in 2016, a manga series was also released based on The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess.

This same manga series has now received a complete box set courtesy of VIZ Media. This contains all 11 "legendary" volumes and comes with a double-sided, full colour collectible fold-out poster featuring Link Minda and his wolf form. There's also a new trailer to go with this.

As previously mentioned, this manga was created by Akira Himekawa (the combined name for the two artists behind the series) and is priced at $129.99 USD (or your regional equivalent), with a total of 2,040 pages included.





Here's the official description, in case you missed it in our original coverage: