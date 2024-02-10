Remember The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess manga series that began life in February 2016 and ended its run in early 2022? It was created by Akira Himekawa (the combined name for the two artists behind this series) and will later this year be available as a complete set.

According to online listings on Amazon, VIZ Media (which was responsible for the localisation of this manga), is now offering a box set featuring "all 11 volumes" as well as a collectible, double-sided poster. The whole set combined adds up to 2,040 pages. Here's the official description:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The manga adaptation of the hit Twilight Princess video game, now available in a box set! Become part of the Legend—The Legend of Zelda! Once upon a time, wizards tried to conquer the Sacred Realm of Hyrule. The Spirits of Light sealed the wizards’ power within the Shadow Crystal and banished them to the Twilight Realm beyond the Mirror of Twilight. Now, an evil menace is trying to find Midna, Princess of the Twilight Realm, and the fragments of the Shadow Crystal to gain the power to rule over both the Twilight Realm and the World of Light. This box set contains all 11 volumes of the smash-hit manga series The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and a collectible, double-sided poster!

The same listing for this box set reveals how it should arrive later this year in September for the price of $129.99. If there are any updates or changes to this, we'll let you know.