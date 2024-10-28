Update #2 [Mon 28th Oct, 2024 11:30 GMT]: After a tough weekend of splatting, the 2024 'Splatoween' event has found its Splatfest champion.

It was Team Ninja that walked away with the win this time, racking up 500p compared to Team Wizard on 250p and Team Knight on 120p. Great work, everyone!





And don't forget to pick up your Super Sea Shells treat if you participated! We've reached the creepy conclusion of Splatoween! With a 500p score, Team Ninja are your Splat-o-winners!

Following last month's announcement that Splatoon 3's "regular updates" have come to an end, it looks like seasonal Splatfests will be the big-ticket events going forward. With Splatoween out the way, Frosty Fest is the next one to look forward to, which we'd expect to hear more about in December.

Update #1 [Fri 25th Oct, 2024 11:00 BST]: Well, Squid Kids, Splatoon 3's 'Splatoween' event is almost upon us, so it's time to place your vote and get prepared for a weekend of Splatfest shenanigans.

The Splatfest kicks off tomorrow (26th October) at 1am BST / 2am CET which is today at 5pm PDT / 8pm ET for those in North America — ah, the magic of timezones.

The question, this time around, is "What would you be in a fantasy world?" with Team Wizard, Knight and Ninja each battling it out for your vote. The voting booth opened in Splatsville Square last weekend but before this show gets on the road, we want to know which team you'll be inking for.





Face off in a fantastical fray this Saturday from 01:00 (UK time) in #Splatoon3

Are you relying on the mystical arts with Team Wizard, going for chivalry with Team Knight or hoping for a sneak strike with Team Ninja? Let us know in the following poll, and then take to the comments to share why your chosen team got the vote.