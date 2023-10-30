Update #2 [Mon 30th Oct, 2023 11:15 GMT]: After a weekend of tough inking, Splatoon 3's Splatoween Splatfest has come to an end with Big Man's Team Ghost walking (floating?) away with the win.

It was a pretty close competition this time around, but the Ghost supporters managed to pick up the most points over the course of the event amassing a total of 33p compared to Team Skeleton's 24p — the less said about Team Zombie, the better...





And don't forget to pick up your Super Sea Snails! SRL Outcomes Team here! We've rebranded from the Results Team so we can report on Splatfest results without seeming so redundant.That said, congrats are in order for your Splatoween winners, #TeamGhost And don't forget to pick up your Super Sea Snails! pic.twitter.com/By94av5uM7 October 30, 2023

Remember to pick up your Super Sea Snails before you start prepping for the next Splatfest!

Update #1 [Fri 27th Oct, 2023 13:45 BST]: With our heads full of Mario Wonder, it is easy to forget the other Nintendo news in the world, so this is your friendly reminder that Splatoon 3's next Splatfest kicks off this weekend.

Celebrating this year's Splatoween event, the question this time around is "Which would be the best friend?" with Team Zombie, Skeleton and Ghost all stepping up for your vote. You can find the exact time that the Splatfest will get underway in your region below.

North America - 27th October 2023, 5pm PDT - 29th October 2023, 5pm PDT

Australia - 28th October 2023, 10am AEST - 30th October 11am AEST

New Zealand - 28th October 2023, 12pm NZST - 30th October 12pm NZST

UK - 28th October 2023, 1am BST - 30th October 2023 1am BST

Europe - 28th October 2023, 2am CEST- 30th October 2023 2am CEST

Japan - 28th October 2023 9am JST - 30th October 2023 9am JST

Remember, alongside the usual Splatfest t-shirts, this Splatoween also sees a selection of spooky headgear up for grabs for free! Head to the Nintendo Switch News app to redeem yours.