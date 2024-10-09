Nintendo is stocking up on supplies ahead of the launch of Super Mario Party Jamboree and as part of this it's now revealed the gifts you'll receive if you pre-order the game in the US. This time you can get your hands on a Canvas Tote, Dice Block Keychain or a Party Tin. Here's the full rundown:

Canvas Tote at Best Buy locations or on BestBuy.com. Available now for pre-orders.

at Best Buy locations or on BestBuy.com. Available now for pre-orders. Dice Block Keychain at GameStop locations or on GameStop.com. Available now for pre-orders.

at GameStop locations or on GameStop.com. Available now for pre-orders. Party Tin at Target locations (in store only). Available starting Oct. 17.

If you're curious to find out more about this game ahead of launch, check out our impressions so far. Here's a quick sample: