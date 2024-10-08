Ahead of the launch of Super Mario Party Jamboree later this month on 17th October 2024, it's been revealed a demo of the game has been added to in-store Nintendo kiosks across the US.

This demo is available at select GameStop, Best Buy and Target, and allows you to party for 10 minutes in total. As highlighted by Nintendo Wire, you'll be able to try out two game modes: the Koopathlon and Minigame Bay. Here's a bit more about them:

"The Koopathlon will pit you against 19 computer players where you’ll “race” one another by how many coins you collect in each minigame until it’s time for a Survivathon Minigame from Imposter Bowser. As for Minigame Bay, only three play modes are available to try out – Showdown Minigame Battle, Free Play, and Tag Match (2 vs. 2 team matches)."

Mario Party Jamboree will offer more than 110 minigames and 22 playable characters. You can see our impressions and more previews of Jamboree in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.