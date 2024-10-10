A little over two months after its release, Aspyr has released the first update for Star Wars: Bounty Hunter on Switch, bringing things up to ver. 1.0.2.

The patch notes are pretty short for this one, but it looks like the studio has made some fairly significant changes to the game. A handful of crash bugs have been patched out and the credits now play when they should, but perhaps the biggest change is the addition of new cheat codes which alter the number of in-game continues (something anyone who has played the title will agree is a game changer).

The full patch notes for all consoles were shared on the Aspyr Support website, and we have gathered all the Switch-relevant ones for you to check out below.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter Ver. 1.0.2 (Released 9th Oct 2024)

Addressed a bug where the controller would rumble when Montross uses his jetpack during the Chapter 6 boss fight.

Credits will now properly play after the final cutscene.

Updated the Controls Screen to correctly display "Free Aim" instead of "First Person Mode."

Fixed a crash that occurred after acquiring the jetpack for the first time.

Improved camera focus for smoother vertical movement on controller.

Adjusted default audio settings for a better experience.

Updated parental control values to align with PEGI 16 rating for specific regions.

Added new cheat codes that alter the number of continues in the game.

We had fun with Star Wars: Bounty Hunter when it launched on Switch earlier this year, but the outdated level design and frustrating retry system made the whole experience feel very of its time. You can check out our full review below.