Star Wars: Bounty Hunter made a return to the Switch eShop in August, and if you've been holding out for a physical copy of this game on the Switch, we've now got an update.

Physical distributor Limited Run Games will be offering three different versions including a standard release, premium edition and master edition. Pre-orders will open on 6th September and will close on 6th October. Here's a look at each version on offer:

Standard Edition - $34.99 USD

Includes a copy of the game. Estimated to ship between "Feb 1 - 28"

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
Premium Edition - $89.99 USD

Estimated to ship between "Mar 1 - 31"

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
  • Physical Copy of STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™ for Nintendo Switch
  • 12” x 16” Double-Sided Poster
  • SteelBook
  • Jango Fett Enamel Pin
  • Commemorative Metal Coin

Master Edition - $174.99 USD

Estimated to ship between "Jul 1 - 31"

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
  • Physical Copy of STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™ for Nintendo Switch
  • 12” x 16” Double-Sided Poster
  • Lithographs
  • SteelBook
  • Jango Fett Enamel Pin
  • Premium Hardcover Strategy Guide
  • Bounty Tracking Journal with Tracking Stickers
  • Metal Mythosaur Skull
  • Commemorative Metal Coin
  • Individually Numbered Certificate of Authenticity

When Star Wars: Bounty Hunter landed on the Switch eShop in August, we called it a faithful remaster for Jango Fett:

