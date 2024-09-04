Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 776k

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter made a return to the Switch eShop in August, and if you've been holding out for a physical copy of this game on the Switch, we've now got an update.

Physical distributor Limited Run Games will be offering three different versions including a standard release, premium edition and master edition. Pre-orders will open on 6th September and will close on 6th October. Here's a look at each version on offer:

Standard Edition - $34.99 USD

Includes a copy of the game. Estimated to ship between "Feb 1 - 28"

Premium Edition - $89.99 USD

Estimated to ship between "Mar 1 - 31"

Physical Copy of STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™ for Nintendo Switch

12” x 16” Double-Sided Poster

SteelBook

Jango Fett Enamel Pin

Commemorative Metal Coin

Master Edition - $174.99 USD

Estimated to ship between "Jul 1 - 31"

Physical Copy of STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™ for Nintendo Switch

12” x 16” Double-Sided Poster

Lithographs

SteelBook

Jango Fett Enamel Pin

Premium Hardcover Strategy Guide

Bounty Tracking Journal with Tracking Stickers

Metal Mythosaur Skull

Commemorative Metal Coin

Individually Numbered Certificate of Authenticity

When Star Wars: Bounty Hunter landed on the Switch eShop in August, we called it a faithful remaster for Jango Fett: