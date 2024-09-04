Star Wars: Bounty Hunter made a return to the Switch eShop in August, and if you've been holding out for a physical copy of this game on the Switch, we've now got an update.
Physical distributor Limited Run Games will be offering three different versions including a standard release, premium edition and master edition. Pre-orders will open on 6th September and will close on 6th October. Here's a look at each version on offer:
Standard Edition - $34.99 USD
Includes a copy of the game. Estimated to ship between "Feb 1 - 28"
Premium Edition - $89.99 USD
Estimated to ship between "Mar 1 - 31"
- Physical Copy of STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™ for Nintendo Switch
- 12” x 16” Double-Sided Poster
- SteelBook
- Jango Fett Enamel Pin
- Commemorative Metal Coin
Master Edition - $174.99 USD
Estimated to ship between "Jul 1 - 31"
- Physical Copy of STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™ for Nintendo Switch
- 12” x 16” Double-Sided Poster
- Lithographs
- SteelBook
- Jango Fett Enamel Pin
- Premium Hardcover Strategy Guide
- Bounty Tracking Journal with Tracking Stickers
- Metal Mythosaur Skull
- Commemorative Metal Coin
- Individually Numbered Certificate of Authenticity
When Star Wars: Bounty Hunter landed on the Switch eShop in August, we called it a faithful remaster for Jango Fett: