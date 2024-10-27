Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 782k

STALKER: Legends of the Zone Trilogy launches next week on the Switch eShop, and we've now got the estimated file sizes for each game.

Stalker: Shadow of Chernobyl is roughly 7.4 GB, Clear Sky is about 6.2 GB and Call of Pripyat will take up around 5.5 GB of space.

As previously mentioned, each game will be available on the eShop separately for purchase ($19.99 / €19.99 / £15.99 GBP) or you can pick up the bundle ($39.99 / €39.99 / £32.99).

The Switch version of this trilogy will also include gyro aiming, touchscreen support, enhanced visuals and docked and handheld support.

The release date has also been pushed forward from November and this trilogy will now arrive on 31st October 2024.