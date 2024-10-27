Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 782k

Sega this week released Sonic X Shadow Generations on the Switch and multiple other platforms. It's a remaster of the 2011 title Sonic Generations and includes a brand new campaign starring Shadow the Hedgehog.

It seems the game has got off to a solid start with Sega revealing it's surpassed one million sales in its opening weekend:

"SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS has already surpassed 1 Million copies sold! Thank you all for your continued and endless support."

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS has already surpassed 1 Million copies sold! Thank you all for your continued and endless support. pic.twitter.com/XuTm4WViJv October 25, 2024

This appears to be a good sign for the blue blur (and the ultimate lifeform) considering one part of this title is based on an existing release.

If you have picked up Sonic X Shadow in its opening weekend, Sega has also issued a reminder about the free 'Sonic Jam Legacy Skin' for Classic Sonic. You can receive this item when you subscribe to the company's newsletter before 1st November 2024.

Sega will also be releasing a special level for Sonic X Shadow Generations Digital Deluxe owners later this year on 12th December 2024. It's inspired by the new movie live-action movie Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and will feature the voice of Keanu Reeves, who voices Shadow in the film.