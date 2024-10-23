Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 781k

If you're eager to know more about the Switch version of Sonic X Shadow Generations ahead of its arrival later this week, read on...

YouTube channel 'ElAnalistaDeBits' has shared a comparison video of the Nintendo release alongside the original Xbox 360 version and the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

In terms of resolution and frame rate, the Switch release is apparently running at 1080p at 30FPS on average. The original release was 720p on Xbox 360, and the PlayStation 5 release runs at a smooth 60FPS at 2160p.

The same analysis also takes a look at the game's draw distance, ambient occlusion, shadows and textures. Overall, the Switch version looks decent and as you would hope, appears to be a step up from the original release.

As we've already mentioned, Nintendo Life is still waiting for a Sonic X Shadow Generations review code, and at this rate, we won't be getting it until launch day on 25th October 2024. This isn't an isolated case, with our sibling site Pure Xbox also required to wait until release for an Xbox review code.

Push Square has been lucky enough to receive a code for PlayStation 5, awarding it 8 out of 10 stars.