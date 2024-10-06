Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 779k

The retro fighter SNK vs. Capcom SVC Chaos this week received a new update adding feature improvements and bug fixes.

This includes some handy new additions as well as fixes and corrections which will resolve "rare crashes" and a few other things. Below are the full patch notes, courtesy of Code Mystics on social media:

"We're happy to announce the #SVCChaos 1.02 patch, previously released on Steam and GOG, is now available on PS4 and Switch as well. Full console patch notes below."

A fan also asked if this update would be included with the upcoming physical release, but according to the source "that's a question only the publisher could answer.

Features

Options > Game > Hitboxes now has a “Practice” setting, where hitboxes will be enabled in Practice Mode only

Infinite continues in one-player arcade mode

Character select timer increased to 30 seconds

Will now cycle back to attract mode if idle on title splash screen

Slowed down pre-match dialogue

Added unlockable endings to Gallery

Bug fixes

Fixed scaling of scanlines in STRETCH mode

Addressed rare crashes due to spectating challenges and rapid Gallery use

Correction to reporting of Draw/Time Out games in online win/loss tally

Corrections to hitbox colors

Although this crossover admittedly didn't rate well here on Nintendo Life, it's still an interesting slice of fighting game history. This update also follows on from an update to the recently released Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection earlier this week.