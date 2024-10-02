Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 779k

It's been almost a month since Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics arrived on the Switch. With this in mind, Capcom has today rolled out a new update, containing some new features and a bunch of bug fixes.

Version 1.0.2 includes regional limits being "relaxed" for online matches as well as a number of fixes to MvC2. Below is the full rundown, courtesy of the collection's official webpage:



https://t.co/EHqcWwY8q8 pic.twitter.com/q8Y5vfOD4B We've released a patch today for Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics on Nintendo Switch. The ride continues! October 1, 2024

Update Notice - October 1, 2024 (Version 1.0.2)

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics received an update patch at the dates listed below.

Update Details

New Features

Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes - Cyttorak Power-Up setting added to the EX Settings to turn Juggernaut's Cyttorak effect on or off upon tagging out. For Ranked Matches, the effect is set to be on upon tagging out.

Bug Fixes

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics - Matchmaking regional limits have been relaxed for online matches.



We will continue to monitor network activity and stability to ensure an enjoyable play experience for all players.



Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes - Fixed an issue that caused the game to freeze during online matches. - Fixed an issue that caused attacks to not come out during Cross-Over Combination when Thanos is your partner.

- Fixed an issue that caused the player to lose control of their character when certain Cross-Over Assists hit at the exact same time as Venom's Special Throw (Punch) attack.

- Fixed an issue that caused the ranking screen to not display properly after a match.

- Other miscellaneous bug fixes.