Sega has revealed that it is looking to open an official retail store in Japan, located within the same building as Nintendo Tokyo, no less.

In speaking with VGC, Sega's transmedia boss Justin Scarpone stated that the store will open in Shibuya’s Parco department complex, though he refrained from giving any target date beyond 'Summer 2025'. This location is already home to the aforementioned Nintendo store alongside the Pokémon Centre and Capcom Store.

Scarpone said that the decision grew from a desire to put the Sega brand in front of customers more, mentioning that Sonic gets a good deal of recognition, but the wider Sega catalogue doesn't.

“If you go to retail today, you don’t see ‘Sega’ enough. For example, we’re opening a Sega store next summer in [Tokyo’s] Parco. There will be a Sega store. We’re also going to be doing a similar project in Shanghai, where we’ll have a store there as well via a partner. “It’s really exciting and we need to do a lot more of that, because Sega is a consumer brand that is surprisingly not in front of consumers enough. Sonic is, but Sega isn’t. That’s one of 35 things I’m working on right now!”

Nintendo now has three stores in operation in Japan, located in Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto. It also operates the Super Nintendo World theme park alongside the recently opened Nintendo Museum. It's safe to say that the firm has no issue getting its brand in front of customers.

Sega is currently in the midst of reviving a number of its dormant IPs, most notably Crazy Taxi, Shinobi, and Golden Axe. It's also set to launch Sonic X Shadow Generations on 25th October 2025, a remaster of Sonic Generations with a bonus Shadow-themed campaign added in for good measure.