Eh. I get it. I got the SNES bundle for my 9th birthday. Hated LttP. To the point that I almost regretted asking for the SNES (as it would end up being my last birthday party).

Anyway I ended up hospitalized a few months later and then blind, partially blind then monoscopic vision. I couldn’t go to school and reading (my favorite hobby) hurt as I had to move my eye and my wound back and forth. So I booted up zelda as I had no other games at the time. Still hated it at first. But the more I played, the more interesting the story became (for me games are interactive books, I still feel that way mostly). Up till that point I mostly played platformers (which is a genre I sorta tolerate) and fighting games (but I couldn’t play those at the time because again too much eye movement) and had never played adventure games or JRPGs. It took about six months off and on but I became hooked on the story. Used to sleep with the manual under my pillow. When I could finally go back to school I found out how cruel children were. I had been bullied before but not straight up tormented and ostracized. So that nearly broke me on top of my new physical damage. So as I spiraled into depression, schoolwork and that one game literally kept me alive (few attempts but no success). And I slowly developed an interest in gaming “culture”. Started reading magazines and learning about more games kept playing Zelda. Essentially became a gamer at that point. Luckily I was so isolated by then I was insulated from the school of thought at the time that girls didn’t play games. (Small southern town. My dad felt the same actually but my mom was nerdy so I focused on her opinion and she would game with me or watch me play and give comments/help) Because if I had list that hobby too, i probably wouldn’t have made it out of childhood. Anyway, took 3 years and 996 (been a bit since I booted my save game so it might be a little off but it’s over 900) deaths (I cackled when I saw the death tally, my mom baked me a cake) but I beat the game, gained a new way of thinking (problem solving) which put me firmly on my scholastic path (I am still working towards my graduate degrees but my current career I also owe to gaming) and made me a life long member of the Church of Hylia (lol). Hilariously enough gaming also made me social again as it gave me a widely accepted (by the time I was a teen) hobby to discuss with others. Desperate for more games I got into Dragon Quest and started teaching myself to read Japanese to play (I had no idea about dragon warrior and never saw it in stores). So Lttp became the gateway to so many hobbies. I literally would be a different woman (or not here) if not for LttP.

So devs, what you do matters. For some you save lives. (Could have done without the Lynels and tektites though. Lynels still scare me and I am pretty sure tektites and skulltulas are why I have arachnophobia lmao)