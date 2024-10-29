Nintendo has restock select amiibo in the Super Mario series and they're now available at GameStop in US.

As highlighted by amiibo Alerts on social media, Super Mario fans can now get the glow in the dark Boo, Goomba and Koopa Troopa for $15.99 USD each. These particular amiibo haven't always been the easiest to find, so if you want them now is your chance!

If we hear about these Super Mario amiibo being made available elsewhere, we'll be sure to let you know. Here's an official description of each of these amiibo:

Boo: These shy spirits inhabit Mario's world and have been known to vanish or freeze when met face-to-face. In recent years, they seem to have overcome their fears in order to pursue tennis and other social activities. They usually appear in groups and fly in formation. From time to time, giant Boos make surprise appearances! Originally released 2016.