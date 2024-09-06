Alongside the Splatoon 3 Grand Festival announcement, Nintendo revealed two new amiibo sets would be launching in September.

Here's your reminder that they're now available! The two sets up for grabs include the 'Side Order Set' (Pearl & Marina) and the Alterna Set (Callie & Marie). Each figure also allows you to unlock special in-game gear when used in Splatoon 3.





Each 2-pack will set you back $29.99 USD each (or your regional equivalent), and while the first wave has seemingly sold out on Nintendo's official website, retailers are now also stocking them. Nintendo is also currently offering various other Grand Festival merch on its online store.

The big battle will take place on 13th September and asks players to team up with the past, present or future.