The Pokémon Company has announced Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is now available to download on mobile devices.

TPC has also shared a special follow up notice mentioning how it's still in the process of rolling out in every region and on both Android and Appl devices. So if you can't see or download it just yet from your app store, don't worry - it should show up in time.

The Pokémon Company: "Give it time, as it appears to be rolling out. It's showing that it is available for Android devices in specific regions...The button has been pressed!"





"Rip open booster packs, collect digital cards, and build 20-card decks to battle with streamlined rules for fun and fast action!"



The initial store download on Android is around 188 MB with a 312 MB in-game update when you launch the title.

This new digital version of the TCG allows you to experience the game in a "more casual way". You'll open booster packs and collect cards, and each player will receive two free booster packs every day as part of the experience. In the leadup to this game's release, there were more than six million registrations.