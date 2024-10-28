Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 782k

After the announcement that Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp's online service would end on 28th November, we knew it was only a matter of time before the confirmed paid replacement came along. And here it is! Nintendo has today announced Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete, a paid alternative to the 2017 free mobile game, which will arrive on smart devices on 3rd December.

Let's cut right to the chase. The 'Complete' app will set you back an 'Early discounted price' of $9.99 / £8.99 until 31st Jan 2025, before resorting to its regular price of $19.99 / £17.99. Nintendo states this is a one-time flat-fee payment with "no in-game purchases for items".

Importantly, you can transfer all your save data over to the new app, with your Level, Bells, Friendship Levels and more all making the jump from the free to paid versions. You'll have to link your Nintendo account to the free game via the in-game settings and you'll then get the option to move your data over when first starting the new app.

As for what Pocket Camp Complete actually is, it's the same ol' base game with a couple of new features thrown in for good measure. 'Complete' doesn't require regular data transmission so you can always play offline and new Camper Cards will let you register friends via a QR code. There are also new Leaf Tokens and some features that were previously part of the free app's monthly subscription service.

Aside from that, Nintendo promises "Some new events will be added to the game," but, generally, we should expect to see the same events from the past seven years reappear.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete pre-registration is now live on both iOS and Android.

For those sticking with the free app until the bitter end, there will be a special final event heading your way soon, which celebrates seven years of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp with in-game gifts, Friend Gifts and more.