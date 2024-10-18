Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 781k

Ahead of the launch of Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket on Google Play and the App Store later this month, The Pokémon Company has announced over six million people have now pre-registered for the game worldwide.

In other words, there seems to be plenty of excitement about this one. In case you missed previous coverage, this new app will allow players to enjoy the Trading Card Game "in a more casual way". You'll open booster packs and collect cards, with each player also receiving two free booster packs per day as part of the experience.





Thank you, everyone, for helping us achieve this. If you still need to preregister, head to your mobile app store via the link below and do so! The



October 18, 2024

There will also be new "immersive" animated cards transporting you into the world of Pokémon. Trainers can receive cards from other players as well, and participate in casual battles which have now been simplified.