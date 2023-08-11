Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Back in March of this year, we heard that D-Pad Studio — the team behind the brilliant Owlboy — was working on a remaster of its debut title, Savant, to coincide with the game's tenth anniversary. Well, that plan has grown a fair bit, it turns out, and the studio has today announced that what began as a little remaster project has now developed into a full-blown sequel: Savant - Ascent Remix.

We don't have a precise release date for when this will fly onto Switch just yet (the studio has confirmed that it will be after the PC release on 15th September), but from what we have seen so far, this is looking particularly sweet.

Savant - Ascent Remix follows much the same structure as the original title — a platform shooter where you play as the Alchemist, attempting to get back to the top of his tower after having been thrown out by a mysterious enemy — though D-Pad Studio has added extra content which "more than doubles the size of the original game".

These new features comprise of five stages to complete (over the original game's two), an endless Survival Mode, new difficulty modes including an NES-style 'Hardcore' option and 22 newly-composed songs on the soundtrack. All of that is wrapped up in the gorgeous uber-detailed pixel art style that we would expect from the team behind Owlboy — laser sharks have never looked so good.

From remaster to full-blown sequel is a pretty big leap, but we're excited to see what this one has in store when it comes to Switch — hopefully we won't have to wait for too long.