D-Pad Studios might be best known for its story-based platformer Owlboy, but it is worth remembering that the developers were in fact behind another game prior to this, Savant - Ascent, and, neatly, that game is about to turn ten years old.

So what exactly does turning ten mean for this gorgeous shoot-em-up platformer? Well, a tenth-anniversary remastered edition is on its way and it's bringing with it a boatload of new content.

For those who have never come across Savant - Ascent before, let's briefly lay down what you can expect. You will play as the Alchemist, a masked hero who is thrown from the top of his tower by a mysterious foe and is left with no choice but to (you guessed it) ascend back up it via two perilous platforms. You'll have to master the art of shmup-style magic missile volleying and well-timed dashes to take out your enemies and make it to the top.

As we saw with Owlboy and in the trailer for the studio's next title, Vikings on Trampolines, there is a good amount of gorgeous pixel art at play here and the new anniversary edition ensures that there is even more goodness to soak up with the addition of a brand new dashing ability, fresh boss battles, an intense-sounding Survival Mode, and an original soundtrack from Norwegian artist Savant.

For a closer look at the remastered game in action, check out the following images from publisher Plan of Attack:

We don't have a precise release date for this one just yet outside of "this summer", but we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more updates over the coming months.