Just weeks ago, Nintendo announced it would be hosting a new Switch Online Playtest Program. As part of this, it told participants to "not discuss or disclose" anything about it, and pretty much straight away, information about what to expect was leaked online.

Now, in an update, the playtest has gone live and users are already uploading screenshots, video footage and even streaming the game. According to a participant via social media, Nintendo hasn't bothered to disable screenshots or recordings for the playtest, so footage of this build can be archived.

Some players are currently streaming the playtest on sites like Twitch and YouTube, but it appears copyright takedowns are already being issued. While we won't be sharing anything here on Nintendo Life, footage and screenshots of this playtest are also circulating social media and elsewhere online like Reddit.

Nintendo originally drummed up excitement about this playtest by mentioning how it would be tied to a "new feature" for the Switch Online service. It was also promoted as a "first-come, first-serve" program, and is limited to select locations around the world, so not everybody can participate.

The fact takedowns are already being issued though seems to indicate Nintendo isn't joking around here. This isn't an isolated case. Valve's new multiplayer action Steam game Deadlock (which is currently in early development) was recently in a similar situation.