Yesterday, we learnt that the delightful GOTY-winning co-op adventure It Takes Two has sold a whopping 20 million copies worldwide. An impressive feat, we're sure you'd agree, but there's no use in dwelling on the past for developer Hazelight Studios, as the teasers have begun for what comes next.

This all started with It Takes Two's writer/director (and the founder of Hazelight), Josef Fares, who took to Twitter yesterday to reveal that his next game is based on a "brand new IP" and it's called... "S**** ******N".

Okay, we assume all those stars will be missing from the final title. So, 'Snack Station'? 'Salty Stephen'? 'Super Tolkein'? The opportunities are endless.

Getting a lot of questions about the next game. Here is a tease. It is a BRAND NEW IP called S**** ******N. Can’t wait to show it soon🔥 — Josef Fares (@josef_fares) October 17, 2024

But wait, there's more!

Hazelight would then share the following photo of what appears to be a design document. It tells us that EA Originals will be back on publishing duties and that the game will be released at some point between now and 2030 (thank god), but there are also some telling post-it notes on display. A prominent "co-op" in the upper left, alternating names 'Mio' and 'Zoe' in the top right, a rectangle divided three ways — could the title be 'Split Screeen'?

Honestly, we love a tease like this and we're crafting our tinfoil hats as we write. Fares stated that he'll be showing it "soon", so hopefully the theory phase won't keep us occupied for too long — and hopefully it winds up coming to Switch, or whatever's next.