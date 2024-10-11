Dragon Quest III, II, I
Image: Square Enix

Apart from the return of Dragon Quest III this November, Square Enix is also planning on reviving Dragon Quest I & II as a special HD-2D Remake. For heroes planning on playing through these titles in the true chronological order, it seems you'll be rewarded with a little bit extra at the end.

Speaking at the Tokyo Game Show 2024, the series' creator Yuji Horii apparently hinted at how the first two titles would include some additional elements including a "new discovery" and a "bit of a surprise" (Famitsu via Automaton).

It's not clear what to expect, but you'll need to start with the third game (which also happens to be a prequel story) and then move on to the second and third title in 2025 when they launch. This follows a previous announcement, mentioning how the remake of Dragon Quest 3 would also include some new story elements, new bosses, NPC dialogue and environments.

So if you do play in this new order, according to Horii you can look forward to some kind of exciting and unexpected surprise.

Will you be playing these games in their true chronological order? Let us know in the comments.

