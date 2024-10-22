Tetris Forever is scheduled to release on the Nintendo Switch on 12th November 2024, and in the latest trailer for the new Gold Master Series entry from Digital Eclipse, we get a fresh new look at the title's 'Tetris Time Warp' mode.
Made exclusively for this new release, Time Warp is a singleplayer and multiplayer mode in which players are transported throughout different eras from the game's storied history. You start playing with modern visuals, but when you encounter a 'Time Warp Tetrimino', the visuals will change and you'll be taken through to another distinct Tetris era.
You'll be moving through to the original 1984 Tetris on the Soviet Electronika 60 computer, the 1989 black and white handheld era, and the 1993 Bombliss era. Up to four players are supported, and we frankly can't wait to get stuck in.
The new trailer features lead programmer and designer for Tetris Time Warp, Jason Cirillo, who sits down for a discussion with Digital Eclipse's studio head Mike Mika about how this new mode came to be.
If you're unfamiliar with Tetris Forever, here's a reminder of the key features:
- The Game that Started It All: Digital Eclipse has prepared an authentic recreation of the first version of Tetris, which Alexey Pajitnov created on a Soviet “Electronika 60” computer system. Experience the look and feel of Tetris as Alexey envisioned it in 1984.
- Interactive Timelines: Explore a virtual museum with archival materials, including video featurettes, photos, original ads, and playable games restored in high-definition and presented chronologically.
- The True Story of Tetris: With over 90 minutes of all-new documentary featurettes produced by Area 5—creators of Outerlands, Grounded: The Making of The Last of Us and Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II — explore the true story of Tetris in its purest form.
- An All-New Tetris Game: Tetris Time Warp, an all-new Tetris variant by Digital Eclipse, will have up to four players warping between different eras of Tetris in real time to experience a variety of memorable graphic styles and play mechanics!