Tetris Forever is scheduled to release on the Nintendo Switch on 12th November 2024, and in the latest trailer for the new Gold Master Series entry from Digital Eclipse, we get a fresh new look at the title's 'Tetris Time Warp' mode.

Made exclusively for this new release, Time Warp is a singleplayer and multiplayer mode in which players are transported throughout different eras from the game's storied history. You start playing with modern visuals, but when you encounter a 'Time Warp Tetrimino', the visuals will change and you'll be taken through to another distinct Tetris era.

You'll be moving through to the original 1984 Tetris on the Soviet Electronika 60 computer, the 1989 black and white handheld era, and the 1993 Bombliss era. Up to four players are supported, and we frankly can't wait to get stuck in.

The new trailer features lead programmer and designer for Tetris Time Warp, Jason Cirillo, who sits down for a discussion with Digital Eclipse's studio head Mike Mika about how this new mode came to be.

If you're unfamiliar with Tetris Forever, here's a reminder of the key features: