Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged has received an updated release date for the Switch after a relatively short delay. It will now launch on 7th November 2024.
The game is a full remaster (or 'reforge', if you like) of the original adventure title and includes enhanced visuals, audio, and gameplay mechanics. Priced at €29.99 / $29.99 / £24.99, it's already received positive reception on other platforms, though we're of course keen to see how it holds up on Switch following the delay.
The original launched in 1996 and stars protagonist George Stobbart, who embarks on a wonderous and deadly adventure across Europe and the Middle East to uncover a deep conspiracy. It's since been deemed one of the best adventure games around, and one well worthy of a suitable upgrade on more modern platforms.
Here's a look at the key features:
- Step out onto the streets of Paris as American tourist George Stobbart finds himself embroiled in a mysterious journey of intrigue and jeopardy.
- Enjoy a globe-spanning adventure, exploring exotic locations, solving ancient mysteries, and thwarting a dark conspiracy to reveal the secret truths of the Knights Templar.
- Voyage through the game’s iconic locations illustrated in beautiful high definition on Nintendo Switch for the first time.
- Listen to enhanced audio as Revolution delivers the finest, most stunning version of George and Nico’s original adventure to date.
- Switch between the original 1996 version of the game and the new reforged visuals at the click of a button.
- Play the game the way that you want to - choose between a ‘traditional mode’ for people who enjoy adventures the way they used to be, and a ‘story mode’ for those who want subtle hints to ensure they never get frustrated.