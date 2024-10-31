Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 782k

Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged has received an updated release date for the Switch after a relatively short delay. It will now launch on 7th November 2024.

The game is a full remaster (or 'reforge', if you like) of the original adventure title and includes enhanced visuals, audio, and gameplay mechanics. Priced at €29.99 / $29.99 / £24.99, it's already received positive reception on other platforms, though we're of course keen to see how it holds up on Switch following the delay.

The original launched in 1996 and stars protagonist George Stobbart, who embarks on a wonderous and deadly adventure across Europe and the Middle East to uncover a deep conspiracy. It's since been deemed one of the best adventure games around, and one well worthy of a suitable upgrade on more modern platforms.

