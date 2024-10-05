Just months after the release of Another Crab's Treasure on Switch, developer Aggro Crab has decided to release an early playable prototype of the underwater soulslike, which was originally shown to investors.

According to an official post, this "first build" was made back in February 2021 and can be completed in "about 3-5 minutes", so expect some crazy speedruns. This short build includes the "OG Kril" and "an enemy you might recognize" that also made it into the full release.

If you are having any trouble with this build of the game though, here's your reminder that it is only a prototype and "what you sea is what ya get":

"What you sea is what ya get! Haha get it. It's like the whole ocean thing again. Ok but seriously have fun diving in. Remember that this was a prototype to show investors, not made for the general public. No takesies backsies if it does not run well!!"

You can download Another Crab's Treasure Protytpe for PC via itch.io

When Another Crab's Treasure made its debut on the Switch in April 2024, it quickly surpassed over 100k sales in its opening weekend. The Switch version did admittedly suffer from some "crabby" performance problems on release but there was still a lot to love in terms of the game's design, mechanics and boss fights.