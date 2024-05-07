Over the years, many games have tried to recreate the precise, difficult nature of FromSoftware’s Dark Souls, a revolutionary title that created the aptly named Soulslike genre. Another Crab’s Treasure, from developer Aggro Crab, is another one of these endeavours, albeit with a significantly more colourful approach compared to the usual intensity of many Soulslikes.
The adventure begins with the introduction of protagonist, Kril, a Hermit Crab living above the surrounding ocean in a small tide pool. Before long, Kril is removed from his precious shell, as he now seemingly owes money to a creature by the name of the Duchess due to new tax laws. A Loan Shark — who takes the form of a plastic Shark-head-on-a-stick toy with a top hat — takes Kril’s shell as collateral, sending the adorable young crustacean on a journey to the depths of the ocean to retrieve his shell and return to his lovely tide pool. The writing is charming and full of witty remarks from the game’s cast of characters, resulting in an engaging narrative that will provide a few laughs here and there.
At first glance, labelling Another Crab’s Treasure as a Soulslike may seem absurd if you solely focus on its vibrant art style and overall presentation. However, this underwater expedition contains the necessary characteristics, such as precise, punishing combat, deep skill systems, and penalties for death.
Fighting enemies is slow and methodical, with Kril using a fork as his weapon of choice, whilst also being able to dodge out of the way of incoming attacks, and stagger enemies upon filling up a meter. It's all somewhat familiar, but Another Crab’s Treasure manages to innovate with its Shell mechanics.
As Kril is a hermit crab, he’s pretty much naked without a shell to call his home, and you will encounter 69 unique shells to equip throughout the journey. Each Shell comes with its own defence stat, allowing you to absorb damage by guarding, though it will break after a certain number of hits. The most interesting thing about the shells is their unique abilities, which come in all shapes and sizes. The first shell you find, a Soda Can, allows you to send a series of bubbles into an opponent, dealing a bit of damage as each one makes contact. Before long, you start to find more shells with wackier abilities, such as a Party Hat that explodes in an enemy's face, or a Banana Peel, for some reason.
Most of the adventure is spent exploring the depths of the ocean, which features numerous main and optional areas to discover. There are moments where the game attempts to throw in some platforming challenges, though the responsiveness of the controls here is inconsistent, mainly due to slightly odd hit detection. Not only does this impact platforming but, frustratingly, it also influences aspects of combat, leading to some cheap hits from enemies, or Kril failing to land an attack.
Since the rise in popularity of these types of games, an argument has been made to include more difficulty options, and Another Crab’s Treasure includes an extensive list. From simple things such as lowering the amount of damage you take, to more absurd additions such as giving you a gun, there are plenty of options to customise your experience.
Of course, as expected, Another Crab’s Treasure features a lineup of significantly more powerful enemies in the form of boss encounters, and there are a lot of them. Aggro Crab has done an excellent job leaning into the underwater setting, meaning that boss fights are designed with the environment in mind. Each has a unique moveset and you'll have to learn patterns and dodge unblockable strikes. Although these fights are enjoyable for the most part, there are often significant problems with the positioning of the camera. A more significant problem occurred for us when a boss decided to get stuck inside a wall, which led to a soft reset of the game.
Despite having some excellent ideas, Another Crab’s Treasure on Switch is buried under a sea of performance issues, with significant drops in frame rate, numerous game-breaking glitches, and washed-out visuals. In our experience, frame rate problems occurred in both handheld and docked modes, though it was a lot more noticeable in handheld, especially during boss fights and cutscenes. Performance issues in the Soulslike genre can be especially problematic due to the demanding precision required to succeed. There were moments where we were unable to dodge out of the way of a boss’s super move, as the game would freeze slightly before resuming the action.
Conclusion
Another Crab’s Treasure boasts the usual facets of a Soulslike whilst also implementing its own take on well-known mechanics. Nevertheless, significant drops in frame rate, numerous glitches, and occasionally awkward controls do hinder the experience, at least on Nintendo Switch. If you can look past these problems, or if updates arrive to patch them up, Another Crab’s Treasure may scratch your Soulslike itch.
I am by no means a fan of souls-likes, but I've had my eye on this game since it was shown off in the most recent Partner Direct, and I was wondering when this site would get around to reviewing it. A shame to hear about its performance on Switch. Here I was holding out hope for news of a physical release, but if the performance on Switch is subpar, I may just have to bite the bullet and get it on PC instead.
This is an unexpectedly low score for this game considering the reception on other platforms. Must have been some pretty bad performance issues.
Disappointing another good game is reduced on Switch because of performance issues. This may go into the 'wait to see if it's better on Switch 2' pile.
Also, replacing a fork for a gun has to be the most hilarious difficulty setting change I have ever seen.
Brutal, considering how anticipated this game was for a lot of people. Seems like almost every game lately is suffering from bad performance issues…
Surprisingly low. I guess I'll pass on this one and maybe reconsider it at a much later date.
i have it on PC and i can tell you this game pounds my pc and my system is quite powerful. its running at 1440 and it still hiccups every so often. otherwise this game is awesome!!!
Another day, another underperfoming Switch version of a game.
@Pillowpants Devs are just porting them over just to fulfil a quota for virtue signaling
I know you guys don't revisit games for second reviews, but could you PLEASE report on any patches it gets? I'm certain the devs plan on improving the experience.
This being the first review to come out after the Switch successor confirmation really does drive home the main reason people want new hardware: the Switch is great, but its become abundantly clear that a lot of the stuff coming out for it in the past year or so is being knee-capped by decade-old tech.
I know for a fact that Another Crab's Treasure is a quality soulslike and it's one I definitely have on the wishlist for future reference, but on Switch? It really is just another in an ever-growing list of 'good game, bad port' 😞
@mikegamer It's a sad state of affairs, if you ask me. Now, if players are lucky, they'll patch the game to remove any jarring performance issues. I really miss the days when patches were impossible and games were released when they were properly finished. It's an absolute rarity these days.
@Pillowpants It's also why I use my Switch for first party games, but my PS5 for third party
@mikegamer I only have Switch as a "current gen" console, so these games are just an instant skip for me. Otherwise I play Retro games or PC.
Happy to see cartoony games take the spot on today's era of gaming. 🦀
One of those games where OC makes a huge difference. But still, the visuals in handheld mode are a disaster when you compare it to something much more complex like Spongebob: The Cosmic Shake...
I’ve played this game for a few hours and yeah, the performance is pretty bad. I’m still going to pull through with the game, because I do like the gameplay, world and mechanics.
