Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 765k

If you've been enjoying Another Crab's Treasure since its arrival on the Nintendo Switch last week, you're probably not alone. In just under 4 days, this soulslike adventure has already sold over 100k copies across all platforms.

"From the bottom of our little hearts, thank you for the best game launch we've ever had. 100k in under 4 days! Aggro Crab no longer slept on?? new era?!?!"





Aggro Crab no longer slept on?? new era?!?! From the bottom of our little hearts, thank you for the best game launch we've ever had 🫶 100k in under 4 days!Aggro Crab no longer slept on?? new era?!?! pic.twitter.com/QAvD4YJ9iH April 29, 2024

The game has also got off to a great start on Steam, with a "very positive" user reception so far.

In a Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' last week, the developer Aggro Crab spoke a little about the game's performance on the Switch compared to other platforms:

"Like most 3D games of this scale, the Switch version is locked to 30 FPS and has graphics downgrades compared to other platforms. It's just the reality of the hardware we're working with. "Honestly, if you're looking for the best performance you're better off elsewhere, but its still decent on Switch and we still have plans to bring the Switch version closer to parity in future updates."

In the same thread, the team also noted how the game was the perfect fit for Nintendo's hybrid system:

"Just by looking at our game, it's pretty clear it's at home on a Nintendo console. You could even say this is a Nintendo-ified Souls game."

Have you tried out this game on the Switch yet? Let us know in the comments.