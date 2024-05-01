If you've been enjoying Another Crab's Treasure since its arrival on the Nintendo Switch last week, you're probably not alone. In just under 4 days, this soulslike adventure has already sold over 100k copies across all platforms.
"From the bottom of our little hearts, thank you for the best game launch we've ever had. 100k in under 4 days! Aggro Crab no longer slept on?? new era?!?!"
The game has also got off to a great start on Steam, with a "very positive" user reception so far.
In a Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' last week, the developer Aggro Crab spoke a little about the game's performance on the Switch compared to other platforms:
"Like most 3D games of this scale, the Switch version is locked to 30 FPS and has graphics downgrades compared to other platforms. It's just the reality of the hardware we're working with.
"Honestly, if you're looking for the best performance you're better off elsewhere, but its still decent on Switch and we still have plans to bring the Switch version closer to parity in future updates."
In the same thread, the team also noted how the game was the perfect fit for Nintendo's hybrid system:
"Just by looking at our game, it's pretty clear it's at home on a Nintendo console. You could even say this is a Nintendo-ified Souls game."
Have you tried out this game on the Switch yet? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 5
Why has this game not been reviewed on this site yet? That's the real news, IMO
The game looks pretty cute. I wishlisted it but waiting to see if NL does a review. The reviews by other sites give it pretty decent scores though.
@Lightsiyd To be fair they have done a lot of reviews lately, including the pre-release Endless Ocean one.
@Lightsiyd It should be live at some point this week.
@Liam_Doolan Awesome!! Thanks for clarifying.
@FishyS They have. I was just keenly aware of this one as I've been anticipating the NL review
I’ve played this one a bit on gamepass. I thought it was very clever and a great concept. I’m not suprised it’s done well because it is a good quality game with some jank in the platforming but nothing that ruined my experience. I’m not much into the souls-like or monster hunter games where the combat relies heavily on dodging and rolling all over the place but for those that like that you have something here but even if that’s not your style the setting and story is full of charm. In the end tho I put this down after the third boss fight. I hit a wall and just would rather play something a bit more relaxing, but not sure if that will be endless ocean relaxing or not.
Tap here to load 5 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...